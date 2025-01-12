Vance: ‘Serious Lack of Competent Governance’ In California

Trump’s pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:41 AM – Sunday, January 12, 2025

Vice President-elect JD Vance has ripped apart the “serious lack of competent governance” occurring in California amidst the horrific wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.

While speaking on ‘Fox News Sunday’, anchor Shannon Bream touched on the wildfires occurring all around the City of Angels. Bream said it was an important topic to talk about with Vance, as he and President Donald Trump are set to be inaugurated on January 20th.

“Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has written to President Trump saying, let’s not be divisive right now, come out and visit, let people see us working together. Any indication the president-elect may do that?” she asked Vance. “Well, I know the president would love to visit California. And first of all, you know, our hearts go out to everybody who has been affected by the storms,” the Vice President-elect replied. “I’ve seen some of these videos of people where, you know, folks who have lived in those homes for 25, 30, 35 years, and everything is gone. And whatever your political affiliation, it’s hard not to see those images and just be heartbroken for our fellow Americans who are going through a very tough time.” “And I do think, frankly, the federal government has to do a better job. President Trump is committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief,” he continued. “That’s true for the hurricane victims and flood victims in North Carolina. It’s true for the fire victims in California. We just — we have to do a better job. We need competent good governance. Now that doesn’t mean you can’t criticize the governor of California for, I think, some very bad decisions over a very long period of time.”

Multiple fires have been burning across Los Angeles since Tuesday, January 7th. The two biggest fires as of Sunday, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have destroyed over 12,000 structures. The death toll has rise to 16. More people are expected to be found, as cadaver dogs are searching the ruins.

Newsom, who has attempted to shift the blame of the lackluster wildfire preparedness to local leaders, extended an invitation to the President-elect to come to Los Angels to survey the wildfire damage on Friday.

“In this spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines,” Newsom wrote in a letter to Trump. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans–displaced from their homes and fearful for the future–deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild.” “As you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California again–to meet with the Americans affected by these fires, see the devastation firsthand, and join me and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line,” he continued.

Newsom’s invite comes after the Democrat was blasted by Trump, who said he should resign as governor.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground,” Trump said on Truth Social. “It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

