Newsom Attempts To Shift Blame Of Lackluster Wildfire Preparedness To Local Leaders: ‘What Happened?’

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:39 AM – Sunday, January 12, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently attempted to deflect blame for the Los Angeles wildfires currently ravaging the city, shifting blame to local leaders while taking shots at President-elect Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Newsom (D-Calif.) appeared in a Saturday “Pod Save America” podcast episode, there he seemingly placed the blame on local leaders and his own team rather than taking any accountability as governor of California.

“So, I’m the governor of California and wanna know the answer. I’ve got that question, I can’t tell you, by how many people, ‘What happened?’ – on my own team, ‘What happened?’ … I’ll be candid with you, I wasn’t getting straight answers,” Newsom stated.

Co-host Jon Favreau shot back at Newsom, stating that one of his “best friends” whose home was destroyed in the fires implied that Newsom was “just trying to pass the blame” as he’s “ultimately responsible” for the Golden State.

In response, Newsom doubled down on his initial comments while admitting that the response was not up to par.

“We had my team start talking to local leaders, saying, ‘What’s going on?’” Newsom continued. “I was getting different answers.”

“And so, for me, that’s not a – when you start getting different answers, then I’m not getting the actual story,” he added.

Newsom’s comments come as Los Angeles residents have slammed the state’s liberal leaders for their lackluster response and preventative measures.

Meanwhile, multiple fires are ripping through L.A. County, claiming the lives of at least 16 people while burning through over 37,000 acres of land.

Newsom has also been criticized for previously slashing funding for wildfire and forest resilience by $101 million in 2024, according to Newsweek.

Additionally, Newsom and Trump have been going back and forth since the fires broke out as Trump blames Newsom’s “incompetence” for the catastrophic L.A. wildfires.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid,” Trump wrote as the fires initially broke out.

“The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” Trump added in a Saturday Truth Social post.

Newsom shot back at Trump during the podcast episode, accusing the incoming 47th president of spreading misinformation “in a profoundly demeaning and damaging way.”

“It’s words. It’s a salad. It’s the form and substance of fog. It’s made up. It’s delusional and it’s a consistent mantra from Trump going back years and years and years, and it’s reinforced over and over and over within the right wing,” Newsom stated.

Meanwhile the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have combined to rip through over 37,000 acres of land, continue to rage on. The Palisades Fire is currently 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire sits at 27% containment.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!