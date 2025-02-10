The Real Story with Riley Lewis™

USAID’s Corruption
Brother-loving Congresswoman Ilhan Omar seems to think the investigation into USAID’s corruption is an attack on the Constitution – who wants to tell her that she’s the threat? Plus, you’ll never believe how long it takes Nancy Pelosi to walk about 20 feet – just one more reason why we desperately need congressional term limits. And finally, Ron DeSantis addresses Florida’s stance on preventing illegal immigration and President Trump declares February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’ – a beautiful sight to behold.
Guests:
Jim Renacci | Former U.S. Representative, Ohio’s 16th Congressional District
John Hines | OAN D.C. Bureau Chief
William Ruger | President, American Institute for Economic Research
Mark Lamb | Former Sheriff, Pinal County, AZ
Riley Lewis joined OAN in December of 2022 as a writer, booker, and guest host for Tipping Point with Kara McKinney, before hosting The Real Story. He was born and raised in San Diego and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Peace and Justice Studies from the University of San Diego. He previously worked as a senior campaign liaison for a congressional candidate in Southern California. When he’s not in the office, he’s busy playing and writing music or spending time with family and friends.
Cameron Malstrom joined OAN in September of 2021 and serves as the show’s Executive Producer, overseeing the creative direction of all content. He is also a certified flight instructor and commercial pilot, having accrued over 1,000 hours of flight time exploring the world. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Oregon. When he’s not doing all he can to help President Trump ‘Make America Great Again,’ he’s pursuing his other great passions of ice hockey, guitar, live music, art, travel, and enjoying San Diego’s beautiful weather at his home in Mission Beach with his fiancée Katie.
