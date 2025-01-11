Gov. Newsom Invites Trump To California To Survey L.A. Wildfire Damage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 4, 2024 in South Haven, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:54 AM – Saturday, January 11, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom has invited President-elect Donald Trump to California to “see the devastation first hand” of the ongoing wildfires raging across the Golden State.

In an open letter on Friday, Newsom (D-Calif.) urged the President-elect to visit Los Angeles County and to survey the colossal amount of damage caused by the Southern California wildfires.

“In this spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines,” Newsom wrote in a letter to Trump. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans–displaced from their homes and fearful for the future–deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild.” “As you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California again–to meet with the Americans affected by these fires, see the devastation firsthand, and join me and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line,” he continued.

Newsom’s invite comes after the Democrat was blasted by Trump who said he should resign as governor.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground,” Trump said on Truth Social. “It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

Many times in the past, Trump and Newsom have often been at odds with one another. In 2019, Trump pressed Newsom to do a better job of maintaining California’s forest.

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing – and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor,” Trump tweeted.

