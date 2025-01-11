Greenland Leader ‘Ready To Talk’ To Trump

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede addresses a press conference with the Danish premier in the Mirror Hall at the Prime Minister’s Office, at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, on January 10, 2025. Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

9:47 AM – Saturday, January 11, 2025

Múte Egede, the leader of Greenland, has announced that he is “ready to talk” about the future of the mineral-rich artic territory with President-elect Donald Trump. While Egede is open to negotiations with the U.S., he warned that his people have no interest in becoming Americans.

While speaking at a press conference in Denmark on Friday, Egede said that while he has not been in contact with Trump, Greenland is “ready to talk” and that he is open to “discussions about what unites us.”

“Cooperation is about dialogue,” he said. “Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions.”

In 2009, the world’s biggest island won the right to become independent should it should it ever vote to do so. Prime Minister Egede supports the country’s want to become independent.

“We have a desire for independence, a desire to be the master of our own house … This is something everyone should respect,” Egede said. “Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.”

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made it clear that he wants Greenland for economic security.

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” he stated.

The U.S. already has a military base in Greenland. However, having control of the entire island would allow the United States to better protect its interests in the region against Russia and China.

Additionally, the territory and its surrounding waters are rich in critical natural resources.

Greenland is currently a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty. Before gaining self-governance in 1953, it was a Danish colony from the 18th century.

