Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Comparing The Pacific Palisades To Gaza

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:15 AM – Saturday, January 11, 2025

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is facing criticism for comparing the fire-ravaged Los Angeles neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades to Gaza.

While talking about the Los Angeles neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades, Curtis stated that it looks like “war-torn” Gaza.

“I am born and raised in the City of Angels. And the entire City of Angels is on fire, everywhere. The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone,” the Halloween star said “I mean literally my neighborhood — gone. My house tonight is still there but I live in a different canyon. But the entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza, or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened,” added Curtis

Many took to social media to condemn Curtis’s comparison.

Entire residential neighborhoods in the Pacific Palisades have burned to ash. The fire that burned the famous neighborhood is being dubbed the Palisades fire.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades fire has burned 22,660 acres and is 11% contained.

It is believed that more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed so far.

On Friday evening, the flames began to descend upon the neighborhoods of Mandeville Canyon and Brentwood. Brentwood has a population of 65,126 individuals.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to spike on Saturday.

