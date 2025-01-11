Biden: ‘The Economy I Am Leaving America Is The Best In The World,’ ‘Stronger Than Ever’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires at the White House on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:45 PM – Saturday, January 11, 2025

President Joe Biden continues to tout the economy of the United States during the last days of his presidency.

With nine days left until President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, Biden took to X to share that the economy he is leaving America with is the “best in the world.”

Under Biden’s presidency, inflation has been a significant challenge for the administration. During his first two years in office, inflation rose significantly, reaching a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. It has since fallen, however, it remains higher than it was when Trump left office in 2021.

Egg prices have nearly doubled since he took office. Compared to 2020, when Trump was in office, some reports indicate that egg prices have increased by as much as 50%.

Biden is expected to deliver a prime-time farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 15, at 8:00 PM ET.

