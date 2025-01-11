Jack Smith Formally Resigns From The DOJ

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:15 PM – Saturday, January 11, 2025

Special Counsel Jack Smith has officially resigned from the Department of Justice.

According to a court filing, Smith resigned from his position on Friday.

“The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10,” authorities wrote in court papers filed on Saturday in Florida.

Smith resigned as the special counsel after he submitted his final report to Attorney Merrick Garland.

His resignation does not come as a shock to many, as the embattled prosecutor oversaw two prosecutions of President-elect Donald Trump.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

