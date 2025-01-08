Trump Cites National Security And Economic Benefits In Support Of Acquiring Greenland And Panama Canal

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena on November 05, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:53 PM – Wednesday, January 8, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced his support for taking control of Greenland and the Panama Canal for both economic and U.S. defense purposes.

Greenland is positioned to the northeast of Canada, which would provide the United States with a key defense position across from Europe and Asia.

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” Trump stated on Tuesday. “I’m talking about protecting the free world. You look at – you don’t even need binoculars – you look outside. You have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We’re not letting that happen. We’re not letting it happen.”

The United States already has a military base in Greenland, and Trump has been adamant about securing the Arctic Circle as an absolute “necessity” since his first term as China and Russia’s expansionist efforts continue.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, explained that U.S. leaders have been interested in gaining control of Greenland for over a century and that Trump’s efforts are nothing new.

The Northern Sea route, which passes through Greenland and Russia, has become viable as a major shipping route, which has alarmed U.S. officials as Russia and China utilize it to boost their presence in the North Atlantic.

“So who holds that defensive capability across the Arctic Circle is critical,” Bolton stated. “Especially with global warming making the famous Northwest Passage now something that’s real, and with China’s interest in becoming a global power.”

Greenland’s semi-autonomous government’s relationship has also grown more tense with the Danish government in recent years, which Trump could possibly utilize as leverage.

In addition to considering national security interests, Trump could also potentially have his sights set on the wealth of natural resources accompanying the frozen island, as it holds natural gas, oil, and high dollar mineral resources.

Meanwhile, outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back on Trump’s initiative, saying that it was “not going to happen.”

“The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one,” Blinken stated. “Maybe more important, it’s obviously one that’s not going to happen. So we probably shouldn’t waste a lot of time talking about it.”

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede also shot down Trump’s call to acquire the land. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our yearslong struggle for freedom,” Egede wrote in a December Facebook post.

Additionally, Trump has also expressed interest in re-taking control of the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of “ripping off” the United States to utilize the Central American passage. The United States was responsible for completing the construction of the canal between 1904 and 1914. However, former Democrat President Jimmy Carter, who died last month, had given up its American ownership.

The Panama Canal serves as an essential passageway for the United States, as around 40% of U.S. container ships flow through the passage at “exorbitant prices,” according to Trump.

Trump has also accused China of “illegally operating” the canal, prompting the aggressive posture towards potentially retaking it.

“The Panama Canal is vital to our country. It’s being operated by China. China! And we gave the Panama Canal to Panama. We didn’t give it to China, and they’ve abused it. They’ve abused that gift. It should have never been made,” Trump stated.

“We gave it away for $1, but the deal was that, you know, they have to treat us fairly. They don’t treat us fairly. They charge more for our ships than they charge for ships of other countries. They charge more for our Navy than they charge for navies of other countries,” Trump added.

