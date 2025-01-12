Fmr NATO Commander: Trump’s Calls For Acquiring Greenland Is ‘Not A Crazy Idea’

An aircraft alledgedly carrying US businessman Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Nuuk, Greenland on January 7, 2025. (EMIL STACH/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:55 AM – Sunday, January 12, 2025

Former NATO supreme allied commander James Stavridis stated that he doesn’t believe President-elect Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland is “crazy.”

The incoming 47th president has recently increased his calls to acquire Greenland. He has had the idea dating back to his first term in office.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote in a statement last month.

Vice President-elect JD Vance added that “Greenland is very important for America, strategically. It has a lot of great natural resources… The Danish government has not done a good enough job of securing Greenland. I think there actually is a real opportunity here for us to take leadership,” in a Sunday appearance on Fox News.

Denmark currently controls Greenland, despite the island establishing a Self-Government Act in 2009, showcasing the desire to become an independent nation.

Greenland’s leader, Múte Egede, also expressed interest in having a discussion with Trump regarding the island’s future, going on to add that “We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.”

Despite Egede’s reservations surrounding a possible U.S. acquisition, Stavridis issued his support for Trump’s plan.

“It’s not a crazy idea…. We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he stated during a Sunday appearance on “The Cats Roundtable” with John Catsimatidis.

“It sits at the very top of the North Atlantic; it protects approaches to our own country,” Stavridis continued, going on to call the island a “strategic goldmine for the United States.”

“It’s geographically very important. It’s full of strategic minerals, rare earth, probably a lot of gold. It’s got a lot of natural resources,” he added. “It doesn’t have to become the 51st state, but it can certainly be an economic objective for us. I think that’s how it plays out.”

Stavridis also referenced Egede’s comments, stating “The prime minister of Greenland said, ‘We are not for sale, but we are open for business’ – I think we ought to take him at his word.”

