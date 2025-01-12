LAFD Diversity Chief Blames Fire Victims Needing Rescue In Viral Clip

An aerial image shows smoke from wildfires including the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 8, 2025. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:36 PM – Sunday, January 12, 2025

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Deputy Chief Kristine Larson is facing extreme backlash from social media users after a clip went viral of Larson blaming victims for needing emergency rescue.

Larson, a lesbian, oversees the departments Equity and Humanity Resources Bureau after completing “a DEI certification program through Cornell University and is participating in the International Association of Fire Chief’s Diversity Executive Leadership Program which aims to advance DEI within the fire service,” according to the LAFD website.

The now viral clip showcases Larson promoting DEI initiatives, stating “You want to see somebody that responds to your house, your emergency, whether it’s a medical call or a fire call – that looks like you.”

In the video, Larson raised a question often posed by skeptics regarding women firefighters, rhetorically asking, “‘Is she strong enough to handle this?’ or, ‘Could she even carry my husband out of a fire?’”

Larson responded, stating “he got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.”

The now viral clip, posted to X by the account known as EndWokeness, received over 84 million views, sparking massive backlash by outraged users.

The viral clip of Larson, who was paid $307K in 2023 to manage DEI initiatives according to Transparent California, surfaces amidst the devastating wildfires plaguing Los Angeles.

The fires have claimed the lives of at least 16 individuals while burning through over 37,000 acres of land while liberal state leaders search for answers.

Users took to social media to criticize Larson and the LAFD’s DEI initiatives.

“An assistant fire chief for one of the biggest cities in the United States says that someone who needs to be carried out ‘shouldn’t have gotten himself in that place to start with.’ That’s unbelievably callous for someone responsible for fire safety and protection,” one user responded.

“This is so insane at first glance you might be thinking it’s parody. Nope. This is Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristine Larson. Uh… what people want is someone who can put out a fu**ing fire and do the job you psycho,” another responded.

Another user pointed out how off base Larson is regarding the importance of DEI first responders.

“I know that when I’m trapped in a burning building the first thing on my mind is how gay looking the rescue team is,” the user sarcastically pointed out.

