Jake Sullivan Claims That America Is ‘Better Off’ And ‘Safer’ Under Biden’s Administration

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:36 PM – Sunday, January 12, 2025

National Security advisor Jake Sullivan recently claimed that America is “safer” and “better off” than it was when Donald Trump was in office.

Sullivan’s comments were in the context of global positioning and security compared to the United States’ adversaries, claiming that Russia, China, and Iran are all “weaker,” under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

“Our alliances are stronger than where we found them four years ago,” Sullivan stated during a State of the Union segment on CNN. “They’re stronger than they’ve been in decades. NATO was more powerful, purposeful and bigger. Our alliances in the Asia Pacific are at all-time highs. And our adversaries and competitors are weaker across the board. Russia’s weaker, Iran’s weaker, China’s weaker, and all the while we kept America out of war.”

“I think that the American people are safer, and the country is better off than we were four years ago, and we’re handing off that to the next team, as well as having the engines of American power humming. Our economy, our technology, our defense industrial base, our supply chains. So the United States is in a stronger, more secure position, and our competitors and adversaries are weaker and under pressure,” he continued.

Despite Sullivan’s claims, the United States is currently engaged in two proxy wars in Ukraine and Israel, both of which President-elect Trump stated “never would have happened” under his watch.

Sullivan then went on to praise Biden for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan, despite 13 servicemembers losing their lives from the botched exit in 2021.

“The strategic call President Biden made, looking back three years, history has judged well and will continue to judge well,” Sullivan stated.

“From the point of view that, if we were still in Afghanistan today, Americans would be fighting and dying; Russia would have more leverage over us; we would be less able to respond to the major strategic challenges we face,” he continued.

“We have not seen, although the investigation continues, any connection between Afghanistan and the attacker in New Orleans,” Sullivan stated, referencing the New Year’s Day terror attack on Bourbon Street.

“Now the FBI will continue to look for foreign connections, maybe we’ll find one, but what we’ve seen is proof of what President Biden said, is that the terrorist threat has gotten more diffuse and more metastasized elsewhere, including homegrown extremists here in the United States – not just under President Biden, but under President Trump in his first term, and that is part of why we had to move our focus from a hot war in Afghanistan to a larger counterterrorism effort across the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump has previously vowed to put an end to the war in Ukraine within “24 hours” of his second term.

“They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done – I’ll have that done in 24 hours,” Trump stated. “If we had a real president, a president that knew – that was respected by Putin … he would have never invaded Ukraine.”

The Biden administration has provided over $65 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war broke out in February of 2022.

