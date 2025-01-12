Zelensky Offers To Swap Captured North Korean Soldiers For Ukrainian Soldiers Held In Russia

People standing near a Ukrainian national flag watch as dark smoke billows following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022. (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:24 PM – Sunday, January 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that he is willing to swap captured North Korean soldiers in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers held in Russia.

“In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It’s only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others. There should be no doubt left in the world that the Russian army is dependent on military assistance from North Korea,” Zelensky wrote in an X post.

“Putin started three years ago with ultimatums to NATO and attempts to rewrite history, but now he cannot manage without military support from Pyongyang. Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un’s soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia,” he continued.

Zelensky’s announcement came after he revealed that two North Korean soldiers were captured and taken to Kyiv for interrogation after they were wounded in Russia’s Kursk region.

“This was not an easy task: Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea’s involvement in the war against Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.

“I have instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to grant journalists access to these prisoners. The world needs to know the truth about what is happening,” he added.

Meanwhile, neither North Korea or Russia have publicly acknowledged the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia to fight against Ukraine.

The Pentagon also confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia last October, claiming that around 10,000 troops were sent to train in Russia to eventually be implemented into the war efforts.

Zelensky also posted photos of the North Korean soldiers, along with an interrogation video in which one of the soldiers stated that he would like to live in Ukraine if given the chance.

The other captured soldier was seen with a bandage wrapped around his jaw, claiming that he would like to return to North Korea to be with his family.

Additionally, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun recently raised concerns that North Korea “very likely” could be receiving advanced nuclear technology in exchange for their soldiers contributing to Russia’s war efforts.

Ukraine estimates that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been either killed or wounded during battle, while an unnamed senior US official claimed that there have been “several hundred” North Korean soldiers killed during battle, according to CNN.

