UNLV UPDATE: Suspect Named, 2 Victims Identified

B| Sean Hathcock, right, kisses Michelle Ashley after the two left candles for victims of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday. Dec. 6. 2023. in Las Vegas. The two graduated from the school and live nearby. (AP Photo/John Locher) F| (Anthony Polito / Linkedin By LVMPD)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:07 PM – Thursday, December 7, 2023

The suspect in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) shooting has finally been identified and named by law enforcement.

Advertisement

The shooting suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito.

Two out of the three victims have also been identified by police as well.

The two victims were Patricia Navarro-Velez, an assistant professor at the UNLV’s accounting department, and Jerry Chang, a professor of management information systems.

The third victim is rumored to have also been a teacher, but their identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff highlighted how Polito previously applied for multiple teaching jobs at a number of colleges and universities in Nevada, but he had been turned down each time.

Even so, officials are still investigating and looking for a possible motive.

The gunman brought 150 extra rounds of ammunition to the school, according to the sheriff. After he was shot and killed, officers discovered nine loaded magazines in his possession.

During a press conference on Thursday, McMahill mentioned that the gunman had sent 22 letters to university professors across the country prior to the shooting, although it was not immediately made clear what the letters’ messages consisted of or what they described.

Police quickly rushed to the scene in response to the numerous reports of gunfire at the Student Union building on Wednesday, and both staff members and students were instructed to flee to a safe location.

Authorities stated that the suspect was then confronted by police outside one of the university’s buildings.

The fourth hospitalized victim, a 38-year-old substitute professor who was not named, was initially in critical condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!