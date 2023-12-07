Hundreds Of Suspected Terrorists Surrender In Gaza

A picture taken in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 7, 2023, shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on Gaza, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

6:28 PM – Thursday, December 7, 2023

Israel has confirmed the arrest of hundreds of suspected terrorists who surrendered in Gaza.

A video circulating online on Thursday showed dozens of detainees blindfolded, stripped down to their underwear and sitting in rows before IDF soldiers in Khan Younis.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the arrests.

“Fighters of the IDF and the Shin Bet arrested and interrogated hundreds suspected of involvement in terror activities,” he said. “Over the past day, many also surrendered. The intelligence we are gathering during the interrogations serves us during the continuation of the fighting.”

Hagari added that the Israeli military will continue its campaign in Khan Younis to dismantle all terrorist infrastructure.

