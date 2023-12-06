BREAKING Report: UNLV Shooting Suspect Dies, Multiple Victims Found By Police

People take pictures with the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign under hazy orange skies as the sun sets in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 29, 2023. The National Weather Service said Saturday that the York Fire burning in the Mojave National Preserve is sending smoke into the Las Vegas Valley. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:10 PM – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

The suspect in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, shooting has died. The news comes after police warned students to ‘RUN-HIDE-FIGHT’ amid reports of an active shooter on campus.

On Wednesday, UNLV posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, saying that officers were responding to a shooting at the college’s business school, Frank and Estella Beam Hall.

Additionally, police were responding to shots fired in the Student Union.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that “there appears to be multiple victims at this time.” They also maintained that the suspect had been “contained.”

“Police are evacuating buildings one at a time,” the school said.

It has not been immediately reported whether the found victims were deceased or injured.

This is a breaking news story with more information to come out soon. Check back for updates.

