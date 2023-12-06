UNLV Shooting UPDATE: At Least 3 Deaths, 1 Hospitalized

Multiple Victims In Shooting On UNLV Campus LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: People cross Maryland Parkway as they are led off of the UNLV campus after a shooting on December 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, a suspect is dead and multiple victims are reported after a shooting on the campus. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:12 PM – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

At least three people have died as a result of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) shooting and a fourth individual has been hospitalized.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials held a press conference on Wednesday night, stating that the suspect in the shooting at UNLV, which left at least three people dead, is a man in his 60s. However, they did not identify him by name.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, a fourth victim was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

At 11:45 a.m. local time, authorities received reports regarding an active shooter close to Beam Hall, which houses the university’s Lee Business School.

According to a university alert, police arrived in response to the reports of gunfire at the Student Union building on Wednesday and both staff members and students were instructed to flee to a safe location.

Authorities stated that the suspect was found dead at the scene and has been identified, however, his identity will not be released until his relatives are notified.

An alert from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) highlighted that the incident caused delays at the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, which is located nearby to the school.

President Joe Biden released a statement expressing his sympathy and condolences to the families of those affected while calling on Republicans in Congress to pass a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

“This year alone, our nation has experienced more than 600 mass shootings, and approximately 40,000 deaths due to gun violence. This is not normal, and we can never let it become normal,” Biden stated. “For all the action we have taken since I’ve been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more. But we cannot do more without Congress. Republican lawmakers must join with Democrats in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks, require the safe storage of guns, and advance other common sense measures that will help stem the tide of gun violence.”

University Police Chief Adam Garcia said that the university will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. He also mentioned that “additional determinations” will be made as to whether the school will reopen later next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!