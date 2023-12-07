Texas Judge Grants Woman’s Request For Abortion Amid Fetus’s Rare Fatal Condition

A Texas judge has granted a woman the ability to get an abortion given her rare pregnancy condition.
Advertisement
On Thursday, Kate Cox’s request for an abortion was granted after showing the court that her fetus has a rare condition that could cause stillbirth or kill the baby shortly after it’s born.
Cox also argued that carrying the fetus would negatively affect her fertility in the future.
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble stated that abiding by Texas’s abortion restrictions would be a “miscarriage of justice.”
“The idea that Ms. Cox wants desperately to be a parent, and this law might actually cause her to lose the ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” the judge said. “I will be signing the order and it will be processed and sent out today.”
Cox’s case is reportedly the first attempt to get a court ordered abortion after the United States Supreme Court gave the authority to allow abortions to the states in its landmark Dobbs decision.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.