President Trump And Russian President Putin Agree To Energy And Infrastructure Ceasefire

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

11:52 AM – Tuesday, March 18, 2025

During a phone call on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict needs to end. According to a readout from the White House, Trump and Putin agreed that the path toward peace would begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire.

“This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts,” the readout stated. “The leaders agreed that the movement toward peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire,” the readout continued, “As well as technical negotiations on implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, a full ceasefire, and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

Trump and Putin stressed the importance of bilateral relations between Russia and the United States.

“The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside,” the White House added. “This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability once peace has been achieved.”

They also discussed potential cooperation in the Middle East to prevent future conflicts.

“They further discussed the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel,” said the readout.

Last week, Ukraine accepted a U.S. proposed 30-day ceasefire deal after talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia to initiate a path toward peace between Ukraine and Russia. Russia has yet to accept the deal. This development comes just after the three-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Prior to the Saudi Arabia meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the United States in February to discuss a mineral deal. The agreement involved a jointly owned fund between the United States and Ukraine, where Ukraine would need to contribute 50% of future revenue from its natural resources, which the country is rich in. However, a contentious Oval Office meeting ended with Zelensky leaving the White House without signing the deal.

Zelensky attempted to add stipulations to the agreement to include security guarantees in the event of future conflicts between Ukraine and Russia. Trump called Zelensky’s behavior insulting and stated that he could return when he was ready to negotiate a peace deal.

