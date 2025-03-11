Ukraine Accepts 30-Day Ceasefire Deal, Russia Yet To Respond

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerovto attend a meeting between the US and Ukraine hosted by the Saudis on March 11, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:06 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The Trump administration will “immediately” restore intelligence sharing and security aid to Ukraine following the announcement that Ukraine backs the U.S.’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

On Tuesday, official representatives for Ukraine and the United States met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

It will go into effect immediately — as long as Russia accepts the plan.

In addition to working together to plan a ceasefire request for Russia, the two sides, the United States and Ukraine, discussed “a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources,” according to reports.

72nd Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz represented the U.S. side, while Ukraine was represented by Volodymr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andri Yermak. A number of Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers were also in attendance as well.

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” said a joint statement after the talks. “The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” it added. “The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.”

The State Department announced that they will now begin immediate talks about a peace agreement with Russia — still waiting to hear a response from the Kremlin.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

