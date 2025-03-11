Democrat Rep. Katie Porter Announces Bid For California’s Gubernatorial Race

Rep. Katie Porter, (D-CA), speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on June 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:22 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Former Orange County Congresswoman Katie Porter has announced that she will be running in the 2026 California gubernatorial election, as current California Governor Gavin Newsom is term-limited.

On Monday, Porter posted a video on X — announcing her run for governor. Newsom’s term is set to end on January 4th, 2027, according to Ballotpedia.

“What California needs now is a little bit of hope and a whole lot of grit. That’s why I’m running for Governor,” Porter posted, alongside the campaign video.

In her video, Porter vows that if she is elected as California’s governor, she will take on the “dangerous leaders” of the Trump administration, showing brief video clips of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mike Johnson, Mitch McConnell, and JD Vance — without going into detail.

Porter goes on to say that it is time for “new ideas” on issues like the economy, climate, food costs, housing, health care, and “fundamental rights,” presenting a quick video clip of a transgender woman, insinuating that transgender rights are “in jeopardy.”

“I first ran for office to hold Trump accountable… to stop him, from hurting Californians,” she says during a later point in the endorsement advertisement, echoing sentiments expressed by other Democrats previously, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Porter also says she’s committed to “abortion rights, LGBTQ rights and immigrant rights,” with the video showing a person holding up a sign that reads: “No Human Is Illegal!!! Immigrants Are Our Neighbors!!”

Additionally, Porter mentions her readiness in going up against “Big Oil, Big Banks or Big Pharma screwing people over.”

Porter was mentored by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and their relationship was so significant that one of Porter’s children is named after Warren.

Others in the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) are former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, California Superintendent Tony Thurmond, former State Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, former State Controller Betty Yee, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Rumors have also surfaced regarding former Vice President Kamala Harris’ consideration to run for the position.

Porter said in December that Harris entering would likely have a “field-clearing effect,” insinuating that the majority of Californians would automatically choose Harris.

“She wouldn’t run against Kamala,” a Porter adviser told CNN, “and likely none of the others will either.”

