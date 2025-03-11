InfoWars Reporter Jamie White Found Murdered Near Austin Residential Area

Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations’ use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:08 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

InfoWars founder Alex Jones announced that a reporter for the company was “brutally murdered” near his Austin, Texas, home on Sunday night.

Advertisement

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza (D-Texas),” Jones wrote in a statement on Monday shared by the outlet..

“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” the statement added.

Jones described White as the best writer at InfoWars and a “good friend” who had been working at the company for several years, during a broadcast that was posted on X.

During the video, Jones said that White was heading home from work Sunday night when he was killed.

According to Fox 7, the Austin Police Department stated that officers found an adult male with “obvious signs of trauma” in South Austin on Sunday close to midnight.

The police report revealed that he was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

White was discovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to KXAN.

Additionally, Jones said that there was “blood all over the parking lot,” while describing the scene.

Meanwhile, police said they are investigating the brutal murder and are looking at leads for a suspect.

This is the eighth homicide to have taken place in Austin this year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!