Eagles Accept WH Invitation After Past Super Bowl Controversy

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:35 AM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Super Bowl LIX champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, will be going to the White House after accepting an invite from 47th President Donald Trump to celebrate their dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past February.

“We sent the invite and they enthusiastically accepted. We are working with them to determine a date and logistics,” a White House official told Fox News Digital.

Fox News said in a statement that “the Philadelphia Eagles organization has accepted an invitation to visit the White House and is currently working on scheduling a date and logistics.”

A spokesperson for the team confirmed the news.

In 2018, Philadelphia did not accept the White House invitation from Trump following their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. This was the first time that the custom of the championship winners visiting the White House was broken.

Multiple players had spoken out saying they wouldn’t attend in 2018, causing it to be a small group in attendance. This resulted in Trump and his staff rescending the invite.

At the time, the White House said that the team’s decision was a “political stunt” before pulling the invite.

It was looking like a repeat this year after reports began to surface that were saying the Eagles would not visit the second time around, but Trump told The Spectator last month that the team would be visiting this time around.

“They’re coming here. Philadelphia is coming here,” Trump told the outlet. “They will be [invited]. We haven’t yet, but we will be,” said Trump, who was in the Caesars Superdome to watch the Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22. “I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they’ll be extended an invitation. We’ll do it right away. We’ll do it some time today. They deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them.”

The story was proven to be false and it looks like the players have moved in a different direction with the president.

Philadelphia will become the second team to visit the president since he started his second term, after the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers traveled to the White House last month.

Trump commended Philadelphia following its emphatic 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

“The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” Trump said in a radio interview with Mark Levin. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”

