Lori Chavez-DeRemer Confirmed By Senate To Lead Labor Department

Lori Chavez-DeRemer testifies during a US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on her nomination to be Secretary of Labor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 19, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:57 AM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Former GOP Oregon Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the Labor Department.

On Monday, Chavez-DeRemer was confirmed in a 67-32 vote, with 17 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting her.

Three Republicans: Senators Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and Todd Budd (R-N.C.) voted against her confirmation.

“The American people demand and deserve change after four years of economic heartache under the ‘most pro-union administration in American history.’ Unfortunately, Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s record pushing policies that force hard working Americans into union membership suggests more of the same,” McConnell said in a statement, explaining his position.

Chavez-DeRemer is set to oversee federal laws and regulations related to unions and workplace conditions — such as occupational safety, minimum wage, and other labor-related matters.

She also previously told senators that if confirmed as labor secretary, she will implement President Donald Trump’s policy vision.

“My guiding principle will be President Trump’s guiding principle: ensuring a level playing field for businesses, unions and, most importantly, the American worker,” she said in February.

Chavez-DeRemer served in the House from 2023 to 2025. When she ran for re-election in the 2024 election, she lost to Janelle Bynum (D-Oregon.).

In Congress, she was one of three Republican House co-sponsors of a sweeping pro-union bill called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which aimed to expand labor protections for individuals to collectively organize and bargain in the workplace.

However, she distanced herself from the bill during her confirmation hearing last month, after some Republicans senators showed concerns.

