Trump, Vance Tear Zelensky Apart In WH Meeting: ‘You’re Not Acting Thankful At All’

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Zelensky are meeting today to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:30 AM – Friday, February 28, 2025

During a Friday meeting in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance made it clear to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he is “gambling with World War III.”

Regarding Zelensky’s past, he portrayed the president of Ukraine for three years in a comedy series called “Servant of the People” (2015). In a shock win, he was eventually elected president of the country in 2019.

On Friday, Zelensky visited Trump once more, as the two have met multiple times in recent months. The American leaders bluntly called for a “ceasefire” and for a “truce” between Ukraine and Russia, in order to avoid a further escalated war — as well as to prevent millions more from losing their life in the bloodshed.

However, Zelensky swiftly dismissed the idea of a ceasefire and asserted that there must be “security guarantees,” provided by the West, before one could occur.

The Ukrainian president told Trump that even though the U.S. does not yet feel the ramifications of the Ukraine-Russia war, due to the geography and an ocean separating the two countries, this could change in the future.

Nevertheless, Trump was not happy with Zelensky’s choice of words — as it sounded similar to a threat.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel, because you’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel,” Trump responded. “We’re going to ‘feel’ very good and very strong. You’re right now… not in a very good position.”

Soon after, Vance told Zelensky that he was being very “disrespectful” for coming “into the Oval Office” and “litigating in front of the American media.”

The 47th GOP president reiterated to Zelensky, “you’re not really in a good position right now.”

“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump declared, looking at Zelensky. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should.”

Trump went on to tell the Ukrainian president that his country is in big trouble and that Ukraine “is not winning this.”

He also reminded Zelensky, who still claims that his country has been “alone” throughout the war, that under former President Joe Biden, the United States gave Ukraine $350 billion and essential military equipment.

“If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would’ve been over in two weeks,” Trump reminded him.

Following the declaration, Vance chimed in to back Trump’s comments.

“Have you said thank you, once, in this entire meeting?” Vance questioned. “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

Trump also assured that Zelensky should not worry about past ceasefires with Russia that ended up breaking, since Russian President Vladimir Putin actually respects him as an American leader, unlike past Democrat Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“Biden, they didn’t respect him,” Trump said, referring to Putin and Russia. “They didn’t respect Obama. [But] they respect me. Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia. You ever hear that deal? That was a phony that was a phony Hunter, Biden, Joe, Biden scam.” “Look, if you could get a ceasefire right now, I tell you, you’d take it so the bullets stop flying and your men stop getting killed,” Trump continued. The tense meeting came to an end after 50 minutes. Soon after, many Trump allies took to social media to share their pride for having a strong and courageous president that will stand up for their country.

When Zelensky first entered the White House on Friday morning, Trump greeted him upon arrival. When Trump saw him, he first acknowledged Zelensky’s outfit.

“Oh look, he’s all dressed up today!” Trump said to Zelensky.

Zelensky is known for consistently wearing an olive green T-shirt “as a symbol of solidarity” with the Ukrainian people and the country’s military.

