Trump Cancels News Conference, Mineral Deal Signing: Zelensky ‘Can Come Back When He’s Ready For Peace’

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Zelensky and Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine’s mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. “You’re not acting at all thankful. It’s not a nice thing,” Trump said. “It’s going to be very hard to do business like this,” he added. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:33 AM – Friday, February 28, 2025

Following the heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the ongoing war in eastern Europe, the 47th president stated that Zelensky was not “ready for peace.”

Advertisement

As a result of the tense meeting, the scheduled joint press conference for both country’s leaders was cancelled by Trump, which prompted Zelensky to depart the White House earlier than expected.

The minerals deal that was expected to be signed on Friday was canceled as well as a result of the early departure.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. – Ukraine Minerals Deal was meant to give the U.S. a significant interest in Ukraine by creating the opportunity for a return on U.S. taxpayers’ investment through the sharing of the proceeds from developing rare earth minerals. It also included energy resources such as oil and natural gas and infrastructure projects such as data centers.

Additionally, the bilateral agreement would have immediately established a fund that would have helped facilitate investment in the eastern European nation, which the U.S. and Ukraine will share the top line revenues, instead of the bottom line.

According to source that spoke with Fox News, the Ukrainians were pleading to reset talks, but were told to leave the White House by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!