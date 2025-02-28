Trump: ‘Very Angry’ Biden Blames Obama And Pelosi For Ending His Re-Election Campaign

US President Joe Biden meets with US President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:08 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025

President Donald Trump says that former President Joe Biden privately attributed the collapse of his re-election campaign to former Democrat President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Trump’s comments came during an interview with The Spectator World’s Ben Domenech, which was released on Friday.

Trump recounted a prior conversation he had with Biden following his election victory against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I went to the White House a few months before this all happened… But I went there and he asked for a meeting, and I went and we talked for a little while, and at first I couldn’t… You couldn’t… He talked so low,” Trump stated, speaking on his meeting with Biden.

“And I asked him, I said, ‘So who do you blame?’ Because he was very angry, you know, he was a very angry guy, actually. And he said, ‘I blame Barack.’ And I never think of him as ‘Barack.’ You know, you always hear ‘Obama.’ You say, you have to think about that for a second. And he said, ‘And I also blame Nancy Pelosi,’” Trump continued.

President Trump also noted that he had asked Biden if he blamed Harris, in addition to Obama and Pelosi.

“He said, ‘No, I don’t blame her,’ which was interesting. Yeah. He didn’t blame her. He blamed… he told me he blamed those two people.”

Biden dropped out of the race at the end of July following his disastrous debate performance against Trump, which highlighted the former Democrat president’s cognitive decline and senility — which was already at the forefront of the national conversation at the time.

Pelosi is widely recognized as the most influential opponent of Biden’s reelection campaign, playing a decisive role in halting his bid for a second term. Additionally, as an initial supporter of Biden’s reelection efforts, Obama later withdrew his backing as well — aligning instead with Pelosi and other Democrat Party leaders.

Following Harris’ historic defeat, Pelosi still blamed Biden for not dropping out sooner, suggesting at the time: “Had the president [Biden] gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.”

“The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” she added.

