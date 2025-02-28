Patel Swiftly Responds To AG Pam Bondi’s Letter On Epstein Files: ‘If Records Are Hidden, We Will Uncover Them’

(L) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) New Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Friday, February 28, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has responded to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s letter accusing the FBI of lying to her about turning over all of its data on pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” Patel said. “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued.” “If there are gaps, we will find them,” he continued. “If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”

Patel’s reply came after Bondi’s letter on Thursday, in which she stated that she had not received all of the Epstein documents, which she learned after an FBI whistleblower spoke with her on Wednesday night.

“Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein,” Bondi wrote to the new FBI director, according to a copy of the letter — posted to X by Michael Shellenberger. “In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein’s list of contacts, and a list of victims’ names and phone numbers.” “I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi continued. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”

The New York Post was informed by an insider who first examined the documents Bondi made public that the public would probably be “disappointed” by them if they were expecting new information regarding Epstein’s schemes.

As part of a lawsuit filed by one of Epstein’s purported victims, numerous names from his private jet’s flight logs were already made public.

According to a list supplied by Newsweek, the names include a number of well-known individuals, such as “Bruce Willis, Michael Jackson, George Lucas, Cate Blanchett, Bill Clinton, Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore, Stephen Hawking, Prince Andrew of England, Michael Jackson, Prince Andrew of England, and Bruce Willis,” Daily Wire reported.

Many of the people on that list have claimed that they traveled on Epstein’s jet for business meetings, and none of them have been accused of any crime in relation to Epstein.

In 2019, while in federal prison during his ongoing trial, Epstein allegedly committed suicide.

Additionally, one of the lead prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case was Maurene Comey, James Comey’s daughter. Maxwell worked in tandem with Epstein in their sex trafficking-blackmail operation. Former FBI Director James Comey, the father of Maurene Comey, had previously launched a “honey pot” operation in order to infiltrate the 2016 Trump administration, according to recent reports.

