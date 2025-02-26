Report: FBI Launches Investigation Into James Comey’s Alleged Plan To Infiltrate 2016 Trump Campaign With ‘Honeypot’ Agents

James Comey speaks onstage during Former FBI Director James Comey In Conversation With MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at 92NY on May 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:55 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The FBI has reportedly launched an investigation into former FBI director James Comey for the allegations that the agency launched a “honeypot” operation to infiltrate the 2016 Trump presidential campaign with two female agents.

Advertisement

According to a report by the Washington Times, the FBI is looking into the alleged 2015 operation after a whistleblower revealed the plot in a disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee last year. The operation was said to involve two female agents acting as “honeypots” while traveling with Donald Trump’s team.

“Honeypots” typically refer to undercover agents who act romantically interested in a target in order to draw out information.

Fox News Digital reported that in a copy of the disclosure obtained by the outlet, the whistleblower is said to be an FBI employee and was involved in an “off-the-books” investigation targeting the then-presidential candidate Trump.

The whistleblower then claimed that they knew Comey was the one who ordered the probe into Trump and had “personally directed it” shortly after Trump announced he was running for president, according to the outlet.

According to the whistleblower, the two spies in question were placed in high-level positions within the campaign and were instructed to operate as “honeypots.” They travelled with Trump and his campaign staff.

However, the probe was purportedly stopped when a media outlet received an image of one of the agents and planned to publish it. The whistleblower stated that they observed one or more employees being ordered not to discuss the operation with anyone, including those involved.

The Washington Times stated that the bureau, which is now led by FBI Director Kash Patel, is searching for those employees.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!