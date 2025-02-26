Trump Lists Admin Accomplishments, Answers Over 1,000 Press Questions In First Month— 7 Times More Than Biden

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump applauds. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump calls on reporters during a press conference. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

5:23 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

According to a new analysis, President Donald Trump has answered an astounding 1,009 questions from reporters in the first month of his second administration—with the GOP president posting his administration’s accomplishments on Truth Social.

Former President Joe Biden’s first-month total of 141 press questions answered is blown away by the tabulation, which was gathered by George Condon of the National Journal—being released on Tuesday.

During the first 31 days of his first term in 2009, former President Barack Obama took only 161 questions.

Even in 2017, when Trump took questions between January 20th and February 20th, he is answering a lot more questions now than he ever did before.

In what are effectively near-daily news conferences, the president has mostly met with the media during Oval Office meetings and executive order signings.

Press pool reporters frequently ask two to five questions each during their media appearances in the Oval Office.

“It’s definitely a case of presidential learning,” political scientist and author Martha Kumar told the National Journal. “He’s using the Oval Office. People stop when they see a president in the Oval Office talking on their television. They want to know what he’s saying.”

Additionally, on Tuesday this week, Trump posted infographics of the list of his administration’s accomplishments so far.

He highlighted what has been done in the first month for the economy, the border, the energy sector, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since January 20th — when he was inaugurated into his second term as president.

