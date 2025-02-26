Indiana: Man Charged After Threatening To Murder Elon Musk And ‘Parade His Corpse Through The Streets’

Indiana State Police

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:48 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

An Indiana man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to murder Elon Musk and then parade his “corpse through the streets,” in a series of threatening social media posts.

28-year-old David Allen June Cherry was arrested on February 18th after posting multiple death threats targeting Elon Musk on X — leading Musk to contact Texas police.

Cherry purportedly made threatening remarks at the start of December last year, saying: “We’re gunning you down, Muskrat,” followed by a January post, where he wrote: “I’ve got enough bullets for his b**ch ass and all the rest of you manchildren.”

On February 3rd, he reportedly wrote another comment to Musk, which read: “You’ve broken the law. You’re on the hit list.”

Within the same day, he added: “You’re robbing the American people. We will gut you and parade your corpse through the streets.”

Cherry also allegedly later wrote: “I am going to plant a bomb in Elon Musk’s house.”

Following the threats, Texas authorities contacted Indiana State Police — where they arrested him and found an AR-15 style rifle, along with a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

“Early Tuesday morning, Texas authorities contacted the Indiana State Police regarding an X handle allegedly belonging to 28-year-old David Allen June Cherry, whom they believed resided in southern Indiana. Authorities claimed David Cherry posted threats directed at Elon Musk on X earlier this month,” the Indiana police stated on February 18th.

“As part of their ongoing investigation, ISP detectives also requested a search warrant for Cherry’s Palmyra residence through the Harrison County Superior Court. The request was granted, and as a result of the subsequent search, detectives confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest from the residence.”

Cherry was later questioned, where he claimed that the posts were meant to be “edgy,” adding that he never intended on following through with his threats.

Cherry was eventually released from jail after pleading not guilty to one count of level five intimidation, which could land him up to six years in prison — along with a $10,000 fine.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created by Cherry to pay for his legal expenses.

Cherry’s attorney responded to the charges, stating: “What they say he did is just made some statements, so whenever that’s the case, that’s the whole criminal charge the First Amendment is always the most important.”

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk also weighed in, announcing: “You have no greater right to possess surface-to-air missiles under the Second Amendment than you do to make true threats under the First, so every constitutional guarantee, and we take an oath to uphold those, they all have certain limitations.”

Cherry’s trial is set to be held in August.

