President Trump: ‘All Cabinet Members Are Happy With Elon’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:55 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

After constant journalist questions related to how the Trump administration’s other Cabinet members feel about Elon Musk’s frequent presence at the White House and his involvement with the president’s initiatives, 47th President Donald Trump expressed that the entire Cabinet is “extremely happy” with him.

On Wednesday, Trump logged onto his Truth Social account in order to push back on rumors of friction between certain Cabinet members and Musk, who works in tandem with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to root out government waste, fraud, and overspending.

“ALL CABINET MEMBERS ARE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Media will see that at the Cabinet Meeting this morning!!!”

During the Cabinet meeting, Musk was asked by a reporter if any Cabinet members were unhappy with him being included in so many initiatives of the new administration, especially as an unelected official — prompting Trump to interrupt.

“Anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, then we’ll throw them out of here,” Trump said, eliciting varying levels of applause from Cabinet members seated around the table in the Cabinet Room. “They have a lot of respect for Elon and that he’s doing this. And some disagree a little bit. But I will tell you for the most part, I think everyone’s not only happy, they’re thrilled.”

Musk spoke about DOGE’s goal to cut the deficit during the meeting, warning that if enough cuts aren’t made, the U.S. could “become de facto bankrupt.”

“That’s the reason I’m here. And taking a lot of flack, and getting a lot of death threats, by the way,” Musk said.

It’s been only 37 days since Trump took back the White House. Nevertheless, DOGE has already saved the U.S. federal government $65 billion, according to estimates. Musk has also previously expressed support for paying U.S. citizens “$5,000” dividends.

However, considering the steadily increasing quantity of government cash preserved, it is unclear if the money being distributed to Americans would be even more than $5,000 — that is, if the dividends proposal is approved.

The DOGE website’s “Savings” tab states: “Let’s balance the budget! DOGE’s total estimated savings are $65 billion, which is a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings. We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations. To get started, listed below are a subset of contract and lease cancellations; for the former, the contracts listed are those that have been posted publicly on www.fpds.gov. Note that the FPDS posting of the final termination notices can have up to a 1-month lag. There may be discrepancies between FPDS and the posted numbers, the latter of which originate directly from the agency contracting officials. If you would like to report a potential discrepancy, please DM the @DOGE X account. Last updated February 24, 2025. This will initially be updated twice per week; over time, the website will improve and the updates will converge to real-time.”

