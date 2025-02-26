Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Authors Using Fake ‘Anonymous’ Sources To Publish Falsehoods About Him

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on reciprocal tariffs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:42 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to sue authors writing “defamatory fiction” about him or his administration — including those who cite phony “anonymous” sources to back up their claims.

“As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here comes the Fake books and stories with the so-called ‘anonymous,’ or ‘off the record,’ quotes. At some point, I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media [outlets] in general, to find out whether or not these ‘anonymous sources’ even exist, which they largely do not,” Trump wrote.

“They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty. I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!” Trump added.

President Trump’s legal threat is seemingly referencing author Michael Wolff, after he called Wolff’s new book a “total FAKE JOB” in a Sunday Truth Social post — with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung chiming in to express his thoughts on the matter as well.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s**t and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Meanwhile, Trump explained that he has already denied multiple interview requests from Wolff, due to the fact that the author has a history of embellishing and writing flat-out lies about him in his past books as well.

“His other books about me have been discredited, as this one will be also. I am one who believes in commenting about FAKE NEWS, or made up stories, even if you have to ‘punch low,’ and shouldn’t be wasting the time required to do so.” “We have had one of the Greatest Elections in History, and perhaps the Greatest First Month EVER, according to almost everybody, but Wolff doesn’t want to talk about that,” Trump continued.

Trump maintained that Wolff is lying about his “anonymous” sources in his most recent book, and “no one should waste their time or money in buying this boring and obviously fictitious book.”

Wolff’s new book in question is titled “All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.” It was released on Tuesday, and reportedly includes commentary on Trump’s allies — including Elon Musk, according to the New York Times.

Back in November, Trump campaign officials responded to interview requests from Wolff, writing: “A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction.”

“He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened,” the staffers continued. “As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes.”

Additionally, “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) has even previously depicted Wolff in a skit, poking fun at his dishonest tendencies.

