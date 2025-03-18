DOGE: 12M ‘Aged 120 And Older’ Found Listed In Social Security Database, Now Conducting ‘Major Cleanup’

White House Senior Advisor Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) on March 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was returning to the White House after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:13 PM – Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reported that over 12 million people 120-years-old and older were found to still be listed in the U.S. Social Security database.

On Tuesday, DOGE posted an update on their website, revealing that out of over 12 million individuals aged 120 and up in their records, approximately 3.2 million have now been classified as deceased.

“For the past two weeks, @SocialSecurity has begun a major cleanup of their records,” the announcement said. “Approximately 3.2 million number holders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked as deceased. More work still to be done.”

According to DOGE, this is what was discovered on the Social Security database:

3,467,066 people aged 120-129

3,929,750 people aged 130-139

3,548,746 people aged 140-149

1,357,967 people aged 150-159

The DOGE organization has been tasked with rooting out waste, fraud, and corruption in the federal government.

President Donald Trump has emphasized that his focus on entitlement spending relates to the government’s “fraud, waste, and abuse,” and that he will still protect the basic benefits programs.

Elon Musk, who works in tandem with DOGE, has previously called Social Security (SSA) the “biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.” Musk argued that “most of the federal spending is entitlements,” citing Social Security as the worst culprit.

“So that’s the big one to eliminate,” Musk said. “That’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six, 700 billion.”

He also added that millions of relatives of deceased people, well above the age of 100, could be collecting their family member’s Social Security benefits as we speak.

However, it’s a federal crime to secretly collect someone’s benefits after their death. Nevertheless, if the deceased person had funds due to them at the time of death, a family member or legal representative of the estate can claim them by filling out Form SSA-1724.

Following the recent DOGE report, the SSA responded, arguing that those millions do not refer to individuals who are receiving benefits, but those who “do not have a date of death associated with their record.”

