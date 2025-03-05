Poll: 76% Of Viewers Approve Of Trump’s Congressional Address

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:17 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s address to Congress overwhelmingly approved of the entertaining speech, according to a new poll.

According to a CBS News survey, a massive 76% of those watching said they approved of Trump’s first second-term speech to Congress.

Trump boasted about the administration’s many accomplishments — since being inaugurated on January 20th, maintaining that “we are just getting started.”

The survey revealed that 91% of the individuals polled said the 47th president actually discussed issues that were important to them, and 74% each said the address was entertaining.

Overall, a total of 71% said the speech was inspiring, 62% said it was unifying, and less than half (46%) said it was divisive.

Another question was how the speech made people feel, 68% said “hopeful,” 54% said “proud,” 27% said “worried,” and 16% said “angry.”

Another important question asked was whether Trump has a clear plan to tackle inflation, with 68% saying yes and 32% saying no.

Participants were also asked about Trump’s plans to stop wasteful government spending (77% liked the plans, 23% disliked), immigration and the border (77%, 23%), Ukraine and Russia (73%, 27%), and tariffs (65%, 35%).

Additionally, 76% of respondents said they approved of Representative Al Green (D-Texas.), being removed from the chamber after repeatedly disrupting the speech from Trump.

Trump maintained that the country’s spirit, patriotism, momentum, and confidence is coming back and that “the American Dream is surging — bigger and better than ever before.”

“The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again,” he said. “Over the past six weeks, I have signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken more than 400 executive actions to restore common sense, safety, optimism, and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it. In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation.”

The CBS News survey surveyed 1,207 adults who watched the president’s address to Congress on Tuesday night.

