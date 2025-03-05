Democrats Ridiculed Following ‘Paddle Protest’ During Trump’s Congressional Speech: ‘Reminiscent Of An SNL Skit’

(L) Democratic members of Congress hold up signs in protest as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (R) US Representative Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) holds a “Musk Steals” protest sign with fellow Democrats as Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:07 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2024

Democrats are being ruthlessly ridiculed for using black paddles to protest President Trump’s speech to Congress — with social media users likening the virtue-signaling charade to a Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedy skit.

Advertisement

Even left-wing commentators poked fun at the Democrat lawmakers, comparing their actions to a spectacle one might witness at a “Brazilian steakhouse” or a game of bingo at a retirement home.

After arriving to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night with the black paddles, which featured words like “false” and “Musk Steals,” among other statements, flashing them repeatedly during Trump’s speech — the Democrat lawmakers continued to raise their signs in contempt of President Donald Trump.

Left-wing MSNBC anchors and late-night talk show hosts blasted the stunt.

“Why are democrats just sitting there? The signs are not landing. It is giving bingo! Sigh,” MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend posted on X.

In a segment on his CBS show, “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert similarly made fun of the speech protest, sarcastically declaring that the “Democrats are getting ready to fight back with their little paddles.”

“That is how you save democracy: by quietly dissenting,” Colbert continued. “Or bidding on an antique tea set. It was hard to tell what was going on.”

As a bit, Colbert then held up his own black paddle with a message for the Democrat Party: “Try doing something.”

Social media users, including CPAC’s official X account, jumped into the conversation to express their thoughts on the matter.

“The Democrats look pathetic. Whoever came up with the idea of those bingo signs should be fired,” one X user posted. “They REALLY thought they would accomplish somethin with that paddle debacle… LOL This reminds me of when my 5 year old son angrily sticks his tongue out at me while I’m talking since he’s mad that I didn’t let him eat candy,” said another user.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!