‘America Is Back’: Trump’s Joint Address To Congress

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:21 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

President Donald Trump delivered a nearly two-hour address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, commencing with declaring “America is back.”

When Trump first entered the building to give his address, he was quickly met with retaliation from the opposing political party. Democrat Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) was seen holding up a sign that said, “This Is Not Normal” as the president greeted people nearby. She also posted the picture on X with the same caption as the sign.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) greeted the 47th president as he made his way to the podium, sporting a MAGA hat with the phrase, “Trump was right about everything!”

Once he reached the podium, Trump began his speech by stating that America is making a comeback.

“The American dream is unstoppable and our country is on the verge of a comeback, the likes of which the world has never witnessed and perhaps will never witness again,” Trump said before the flurry of reactions from lawmakers. “It’s never been anything like it. The presidential election of November 5th was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades.”

“We won all seven swing states, giving us an electoral college victory of 312 votes. We won the popular vote by big numbers and won counties in our country,” Trump said.

“To my fellow citizens, America is back,” Trump declared after thanking the members of Congress and first lady Melania Trump.

“Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden Age of America,” he said. “From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years. And we are just getting started.”

Right after the president made those remarks, Democrats began booing, to which Republicans reciprocated with chanting, “USA.”

Shortly after, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) had Rep. Al Green (D-T removed from the room after repeatedly warning him to stop interrupting the 47th president.

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House, and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning,” Johnson said from the front of the room.

“Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum and the chair is prepared to direct a sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session,” Johnson continued.

Trump continued by slamming “government censorship” and praised the reverting of the name of North America’s tallest mountain back to Mount McKinley.

“And I have stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America. It’s back. And two days ago I signed an order making English the official language of The United States of America,” Trump said. “I renamed the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of America. And likewise. I renamed, for a great president — William McKinley — Mount McKinley again.”

During his campaign, Trump had vowed that he would “restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.”

The 47th president also highlighted his administration’s accomplishments so far, including the push to eliminate Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the government.

“We believe that whether you are a doctor, an accountant, a lawyer or an air traffic controller, you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender,” Trump said in his address to Congress.

He also mentioned the “poison” of Critical Race Theory had been removed from public schools “and I signed an order making it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

Trump went on to mention Payton McNabb, who was an All-Star high school volleyball athlete, but her athletic career was reportedly cut short after she was injured by a transwoman after the match had been “invaded by a man.”

“He smashed the ball so hard in Payton’s face, causing traumatic brain injury,” Trump added.

The president went on to praise head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk for his hard work.

“Thank you, Elon,” Trump said. “He’s working very hard. He didn’t need this. He didn’t need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Everybody here, even this side, appreciates it, I believe. They just don’t want to admit that.”

He went on to state Musk and his team were able to expose many of the waste of money by the previous administration. It includes $45 million put toward DEI scholarships in Burma, $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants, and $8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in Africa.

Trump also said DOGE exposed $20 million for the Arab Sesame Street in the Middle East, $42 million for social and behavior change in Uganda, and more programs that the U.S. is funding.

He also brought attention to the rise of egg prices, stating that is one of his administration’s top priorities.

“Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families,” Trump told lawmakers, he said, before zeroing in more specifically on the cost of eggs.

Egg prices “are out of control, and we’re working hard to get [them] back down,” Trump said, adding that in his view, “Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control.”

Trump also brought to the attention of the crowd, how many Americans who would be older than 150 years old still receive Social Security checks.

“Over 130,000 people according to the social security databases are aged over 160 years old,” Trump said. “We have a healthier country than I thought, Bobby.”

Trump also told lawmakers that any federal workers who refuse to show up to work will be terminated.

“Meanwhile, we have hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been showing up to work,” Trump said. “My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again.”

He added that “any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately,” citing that his administration is “draining the swamp.”

“It’s very simple, and the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over,” he said.

Trump also honored many lives that were lost fighting for America, including that of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was murdered when she went on a walk to a Houston convenience store. Two undocumented immigrants from Venezuela have been charged with her murder.

The president went on to announce that he renamed a Texas wildlife refuge in honor of Jocelyn and her love of animals.

“Across Galveston Bay from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent refuge, a pristine peaceful 34,000 acre for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America. Alexis, moments ago I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter Jocelyn,” Trump said as he showed the signed executive order as he addressed the mother of Jocelyn.

He also remembered Laken Riley, a 22-year old Georgia student who was killed last year while out for a run by an undocumented Venezuelan migrant, and her sister and mother who were present in the crowd.

He then praised his administration’s decision to designate some of the most dangerous drug cartels, including notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, whose members were allegedly involved in the slaying of Nungaray, as foreign terrorist organizations.

“They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and it’s not good for them,” Trump said.

Trump went on to criticize former President Joe Biden for attempting to “viciously prosecute his political opponent.”

“We’ve ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent – like me. How did that work out? Not too good. Not too good.”

During his speech, Trump also honored “D.J.” Daniel, a 13-year-old with a lifelong dream of joining the police force.

The young boy from Texas who has been battling cancer most of his young life, was given the surprise of a lifetime when Trump granted his wish by making him a Secret Service agent.

“The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump said. “Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”

“And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service Director Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States.”

The news was met with a standing ovation from Republicans, and deafening chants of “D.J., D.J., D.J.” However, most Democrats lawmakers remained seated and did not clap.

Trump also revealed that the top terrorist behind the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan during the U.S.’ withdrawal from the nation, Muhammed Sharifullah, has been apprehended.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said.

13 U.S. service members were killed during the terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26th, 2021.

Starting on April 2nd, Trump stated that the U.S. will implement reciprocal tariffs on other countries.

“On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada, have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them,” Trump said while addressing members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. “It’s very unfair. China’s average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them, and South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher. Think of that: Four times higher.”

Trump said whatever other countries tax the U.S, the U.S. will tax them.

“We have been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on earth, and we will not let that happen any longer,” Trump added.

Trump also mentioned how a $5 million “gold card” would go on sale “very, very soon” and would serve as a new path towards becoming a U.S. citizen.

“Its like the green card, but better and more sophisticated,” Trump said. “And these people will have to pay tax in our country.”

He said that the newest path to citizenship “will allow the most successful job creating people from all over the world to buy a path to U.S. citizenship.”

The “gold card” visa will also enable wealthier students to obtain permanent residency in the U.S.

Trump also vowed that his administration would work to take “America’s destiny into our own hands” and promised that “this will be our greatest era” where he would fight to forge the most free civilization.

He also stated that Ukraine is prepared to sign off on a rare-earth minerals deal and continue peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump reminded lawmakers that the U.S. has sent “hundreds of billions of dollars” to support Ukraine’s war against Russia. The president called out Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), referring to her as “Pocahontas,” and accusing her of wanting the war in Ukraine to last another 5 years.

Melania was joined in her push for the “TAKE IT DOWN” Act, a bill aimed at protecting Americans from AI-generated deep fake and revenge pornography, by 15-year-old Elliston Berry will appear.

“They superimposed her (Elliston’s) face into pornographic content without her consent, solely to humiliate her. And although Elliston’s family contacted the social media companies for help, their efforts fell upon deaf ears. Ultimately, the fake images circulated worldwide,” the first lady had previously stated.

Trump also mentioned his administration’s push to ban public schools from using transgender ideologies. He stated that they would cut off taxpayer funding for institutions that engage in the “sexual mutilation of our youth.”

“You are perfect the way God made you,” he told children watching.

Trump also honored Corey Comperatore, a firefighter shot and killed during the attempted assassination of Trump, and his family.

“Is love Like Corey’s That Built Our Country And Love Like His That Will Make It Majestic Again,” he said.

The 47th president ended his speech by stating that “the golden age of America has just begun.”

“We are a country of doers, dreamers, fighters and survivors,” he concluded.

