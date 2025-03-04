Democrats Deliver Rebuttal To President Trump’s Address: ‘Reagan Must Be Rolling In His Grave’

US Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), rehearses the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of congress on March 4, 2025, in Wyandotte, Michigan. (Photo by PAUL SANCYA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:36 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

In the Democrat rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, Elissa Slotkin slammed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), saying that former President Ronald Reagan would be “rolling in his grave” over Trump’s foreign policy approach, and claiming that Trump will lead America into a recession.

Freshman Senator Slotkin (D-Mich.) began her nearly ten-minute address by pointing out the commonalities between herself and the 47th president, stating that despite being in different political parties, they both won her old congressional district in the 2024 election.

“It might not seem like it, but plenty of places like this still exist across the United States,” Slotkin stated. “Places where people believe if you work hard and play by the rules, you should do well, and your kids should do better.”

Slotkin went on to claim that Americans have made it clear they want change.

“But there’s a responsible way to make change, and a reckless way. And we can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country and as a democracy,” she said. “Change doesn’t need to be chaotic or make us less safe.”

When discussing the topic of the economy, Slotkin claimed that Trump’s economic plans does not help every day Americans get ahead.

“Look, the president talked a big game on the economy, but it’s always important to read the fine print. So, do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close,” Slotkin said.

The 48-year-old then criticized the DOGE and its mission to prevent American taxpayers from funding non-essential government entities, including excessive government staffing.

“No CEO in America could get away with that without being immediately fired,” she said.

Slotkin went on to attack Trump and his recent clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She stated that former President Ronald Reagan would be “rolling in his grave” over Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Zelensky.

“President Trump loves to say peace through strength,” Slotkin said. “That’s actually a line he stole from Ronald Reagan. But let me tell you, after the spectacle that just took place in the Oval Office last week, Reagan must be rolling in his grave.” “As a Cold War kid, I’m thankful it was Reagan and not Trump in office in the 1980s,” Slotkin continued. “Trump would have lost us the Cold War.”

The senator concluded her speech by claiming that there are many Americans who feel frustration feel toward their representatives.

“Hold your elected officials, including me, accountable. Watch how they vote. Go to town halls and demand action. That’s as American as apple pie,” she said.

She also urged Americans to get involved.

“Pick just one issue you’re passionate about and engage. And doom scrolling doesn’t count. Join a group that cares about your issue and take action. If you can’t find one, start one. Some of the most important movements in our history have come from the bottom up,” the Democrat said.

Prior to her speech, the Trump administration released a statement detailing Slotkin’s voting history.

They say she voted to terminate Trump’s emergency declaration at the Southern border in 2019 and voted against overturning the Biden administration’s tailpipe emissions rule.

Trump’s team described Slotkin as an out of touch politician.

