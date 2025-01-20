Trump To Rename Gulf Of Mexico And Mount Denali On First Day Back In Office

(Photo by KENNY HOLSTON/THE NEW YORK TIMES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:44 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he will sign executive orders to rename the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali on his first day in office.

Initially reported by the New York Post outlet, Trump reportedly plans to sign the orders, which are among a slew of new executive actions that he plans to carry out as the 47th president.

The orders state that the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed to the Gulf of America and Mound Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, will be renamed Mount McKinley.

“President Trump is bringing common sense to government and renewing the pillars of American Civilization,” reads a preview of the order — obtained by the Post.

The executive actions direct the secretary of the interior, who is “responsible for the management and conservation of most federal land along with natural resources,” to make the name changes.

If the changes to the names are made, they will apply to official federal documents and maps. However, it is unclear whether the order also requires all U.S. schools to use the new terminology.

Trump had already previously suggested renaming Mount Denali in Alaska, as it was originally named after President William McKinley.

“McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president,” Trump said at a December rally. “They took his name off Mount McKinley, right? That’s what they do to people. Now, he was a great president, very good president. At a minimum, he was a very good businessman. He was a businessman, then a governor, very successful businessman.”

Former President Barack Obama renamed the mountain to “Denali” back in 2015.

Trump is expected to sign approximately 200 orders during his first day in office.

