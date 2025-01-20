Trump Admin. Releases List Of ‘America First Priorities’ 

President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd as Vice President JD Vance looks on in the VIP overflow viewing area in Emancipation Hall after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in the US Capitol on January 20, 2025. (Photo by BILL CLARK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:52 PM – Monday, January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump’s administration has released a list of his main priorities on his first day back in office.

Advertisement

On Day 1, the president is set to sign approximately 200 executive orders focused on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government, and more.

One of Trump’s priorities is “Make America Safe Again,” in which he has vowed to take action in securing the U.S. border by ending former President Joe Biden’s catch-and-release policies, reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico,’ building the wall, ending asylum for illegal border crossers, cracking down on criminal sanctuaries, and enhancing vetting and screening of migrants.

Another one of Trump’s plans is to “Make America Affordable and Energy Dominant Again” where he plans to declare an energy emergency and use all necessary resources to build critical infrastructure.

In another executive action, the president plans to “Drain the Swamp.” Additionally, he is set to usher in a Golden Age for America by reforming and improving the government to work for the American people.

Trump also reportedly plans to sign orders that would rename the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America.” Mount Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, will be renamed Mount McKinley.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!