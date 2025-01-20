Trump Shuts Down Biden’s Migrant CBP App, Canceling All Pending Immigration Appointments

Colombia’s Marjelis Tinoco, 48, cries after learning of the cancellation of the CBP One application on the day of her appointment to enter through the Paso del Norte international bridge to El Paso, Texas, United States, from Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:54 PM – Monday, January 20, 2025

In one of his first executive orders, President Donald Trump ordered the shutdown of the mobile app introduced by the Biden administration that migrants utilized to attain visas and gain access into the U.S., canceling all of the upcoming pending appointments.

The CBP One app previously allowed migrants to make their case for asylum by scheduling appointments with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

Roughly 270,000 migrants waiting for appointments in Mexico will now have to wait a longer duration to have their cases heard — as the Trump administration implements its tightened immigration reform policies.

Up to 1,450 migrants were allowed to schedule immigration appointments per day, as tens of thousands of migrants have utilized the app to enter into the United States during the Biden administration.

Surfacing video footage shows migrants, right outside of the Southern border, openly sobbing after learning that their appointments were canceled.

“Effective January 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, the functionalities of CBP ONE that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. All appointments have been cancelled,” the agency announced.

Roughly 96,000 foreign nationals were encountered at the border just in December, according to the CBP, with around half attempting to attain formal admission into the United States.

The CBP app also played a key role in the Biden administration’s effort to incentivize “legal” immigration to the U.S. while illegal immigration, prompted by Democrats’ loose “catch and release” border policies, continued to spiral out of control.

By allowing foreigners the chance to come to the U.S. with help from the app, some analysts claim that it was a crafty way for the Biden administration to argue that they were combating illegal immigration by helping facilitate “legal” immigration.

Last year, NYC Democrat Mayor Eric Adams received backlash from his own party after demanding that Biden send New York more federal funding in order to keep up with the influx of illegals who were committing violent crimes and taking up Americans’ taxpayer-funded resources.

As migrants were made aware that Democrat officials were responsible for providing their U.S. taxpayer-funded clothing, food, housing, and more, made possible by migrant debit cards with differing amounts of money on them, depending on how many children one has and other factors — then they would most likely become Democrat voters in the future, GOP politicians argue.

President Trump is expected to sign an additional number of executive orders aiming to undue many of Biden’s disastrous border policies.

“I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump stated prior to being sworn-in.

“We will reinstate my remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country. Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” Trump continued.

“And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil including our cities and inner cities,” he added.

The Remain in Mexico policy previously implemented in Trump’s first administration requires migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico until their cases are heard, disincentivizing migration to the United States.

