Trump Launches Official ‘Meme Coin,’ Price Skyrockets To Billions In Market Cap

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:15 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump successfully launched his own cryptocurrency on Friday — soaring to over $10 billion in market value.

“It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Joining my very special Trump Community,” Trump announced in an X post.

The Trump “meme” coins began selling for $10 each before skyrocketing to a $70 value, as an influx of people began purchasing the coins, inflating the value.

The official website for Trump’s crypto coins stated: “this Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn’t back down, no matter the odds. Join the Trump Community – we’re all about fighting for what matters.”

“On July 13, 2024, President Trump faced death and came up fighting! With his fist in the air and the iconic battle cry FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, President Trump showed the world what a LEADER is made of. His strength and courage ignited a movement becoming the most memorable meme of the century,” the website’s description continued.

The Trump coin was developed by CIC Digital, a Trump Organization affiliate, revealing that 200 million coins are currently available.

The website added that it plans to release 1 billion coins over the next three years, with CIC Digital, and “Fight Fight Fight LLC” owning 80% of the coins.

The website added that the Trump memes “are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol ‘$Trump’ and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type.”

Trump has long been a supporter of cryptocurrency, with his latest venture further expressing support for the decentralized currency.

Trump also recently appointed cryptocurrency supporter Howard Lutnick to run the Commerce Department, further signaling his plans to allow cryptocurrency to thrive under his second term.

Additionally, First Lady Melania Trump similarly introduced a meme coin as well. It currently has a market cap of over $1 billion, trading at around $5 per coin.

“The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now,” she announced in an X post.

