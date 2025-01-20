Fmr President Biden Departs Washington, D.C.

(L-R) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back toward the US Capitol after participating in a departure ceremony for former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, as the Bidens board a helicopter in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:56 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Former President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden have departed Washington, D.C., as the anticipated new Trump era commences.

In keeping with tradition, following the swearing in of President Donald Trump, the president and First Lady Melania escorted Biden to the east front of the U.S. Capitol.

Getting ready for a flyover of the city where they have spent the last four years, Biden and Jill boarded Marine One.

The Bidens headed to Joint Base Andrews. Once they arrived, he delivered a brief farewell message to his supporters.

The former first family will then board a presidential aircraft to their next location, Santa Ynez, in Santa Barbara County in California, reportedly staying at a private residence.

Additionally, former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were seen leaving the Capitol building in a black SUV.

However, Biden hasn’t revealed much about his future; especially regarding what his retirement plans would entail. Fundraising for his presidential library, which is anticipated to be located in his home state of Delaware, is one possible option — sources say.

“I’m less concerned about what my legacy is,” Biden told “The View” in September 2024. “Although I’m leaving, I’m not going away, because there’s so many other things I want to do in terms of the Biden Institute on foreign policy, Biden Institute in Delaware on domestic policy, to keep the things going that we started. And I think we’ll get it done.” He was referencing the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank, as well as the University of Delaware’s Biden Institute, which were both established in 2018.

