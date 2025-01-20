White House Website Removes All Biden-Harris Content, Showcasing Trump As New U.S. President 

(Photo via: whitehouse.gov)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:26 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

The White House’s official website has now listed Donald Trump as the United States’ new 47th president, removing all content related to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Monday, after Trump and Vice President JD Vance took their oath of office, the White House homepage removed all designs and content related to “The Biden-Harris Administration,” replacing it with a brief introduction video and background image of Trump with the message “AMERICA IS BACK.”

“Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America,” it says under the message, followed by Trump’s signature.

The administration section was also updated to say: “After a landslide election victory in 2024, President Donald J. Trump is returning to the White House to build upon his previous successes and use his mandate to reject the extremist policies of the radical left while providing tangible quality of life improvements for the American people.”

The updated website notably displays a tab titled “Our Promises” — which features some of Trump’s plans for his second term, including ending inflation, lowering costs, tax cuts for American workers, securing America’s borders, and American energy dominance.

“President Trump is committed to lowering costs for all Americans, securing our borders, unleashing American energy dominance, restoring peace through strength, and making all Americans safe and secure once again,” the website states.

Next to Vance’s name, it states that: “In 2024, President Donald J. Trump extended JD the incredible honor of asking him to serve as the Vice-Presidential Nominee for the Republican Party. JD looks forward to serving with President Trump over the next four years as they work diligently to Make America Great Again.”

Additionally, there are other sections where visitors can view public remarks and learn about briefings that the president makes, as well as a section listing executive orders.

