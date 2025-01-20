Trump: ‘The Golden Age Of America Begins Right Now’

US President Donald Trump, center, holds the hand of his wife Melania Trump, far right, as their son Barron Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., far left, look on after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:08 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Following his swearing in, Trump delivered his inaugural address — proclaiming that the “golden age” of America begins now.

Advertisement

During his speech, Trump proudly asserted that he was “saved by God to Make America Great Again.” The president recalled when an assassin attempted to take his life on July 13th while at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed, take my life,” he said.

“An assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Trump wasted no time and he immediately began slamming the Biden-Harris administration, calling out their lack of action during the natural disasters that occurred in U.S. in the last four years, as well as their inaction during the ongoing border crisis.

“As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens,” Trump said. “While the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair, we now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home.” “We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders or more importantly, its own people,” Trump said. “Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, been treated so badly.”

The 47th president laid out his goals for the next four years, vowing to declare a national emergency so that he can send troops to the southern border in order to combat the influx of illegal aliens that have taken advantage of the Biden administration’s loose border policies.

Additionally, Trump promised to end the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice.

“The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end,” Trump said.

This comes after Joe Biden issued a controversial preemptive pardon of his relatives.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!