Biden Issues Last Minute Blanket Pardon For His Family Members

US President Joe Biden delivers remark on stage during the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October, 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:45 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Former President Joe Biden issued preemptive last minute pardons for members of his family, just minutes before President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Advertisement

Biden’s “full and unconditional” pardons were issued to James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, Jon T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden.

The pardon granted the named Biden family members immunity from “any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2024, through the date of this pardon.”

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgement that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden stated.

The blanket pardon for Biden family members follows after Republican lawmakers called on President Trump to investigate Biden’s brother, James Biden, for allegedly making false statements to Congress, as well as accepting unregistered foreign funds.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) recently sent a letter to Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, requesting the DOJ to “hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden.”

James Biden was previously facing calls for investigation after Republicans revealed that he sent Joe Biden $240,000 in 2017 and 2018, from funds allegedly linked to foreign influence peddling.

Additionally, Biden recently issued a blanket pardon for his son Hunter, exonerating him for any crimes dating all the way back to 2014, when he joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

“President Biden’s latest scheme to cover his family’s grift cements his legacy as leading the most corrupt political family to attain the presidency in American history,” Comer continued following Hunter’s pardon. “But it also appears incomplete. President Biden has displayed to the American people that his son is beyond accountability in a court of law for his crimes.”

“The nature of both his and Hunter Biden’s false statements is not lost on the Committees: every instance implicates Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling,” he added. “James Biden’s denial of Joe Biden’s meeting with James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter Biden’s business associate for a Chinese transaction, Tony Bobulinski – despite evidence being placed in front of him and being given multiple opportunities to amend his response – appears to be clumsy attempt to protect Joe Biden from the reality that Joe Biden has indeed met with his family’s business associates.”

Biden also issued preemptive pardons earlier in the day for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former representative Liz Cheney, General Mike Milley, and members of Congress involved in the January 6th investigation.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!