US President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office from US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:11 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

In front of 800 guests, Trump took the presidential oath for the second time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

