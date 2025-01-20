JD Vance Sworn In As 50th Vice President

U.S. Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

9:26 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

JD Vance has officially been sworn in as the 50th vice president of the United States.

Vance is the first millennial-generation vice president.

On January 20th, 2025, on Inauguration Day, members of the U.S. Marine Band performed in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol prior to the swearing in of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and JD Vance, the new vice president.

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, emphasized the importance of the peaceful transfer of power during her remarks from the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

“Welcome to the 60th presidential inauguration. Today, President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will take their oaths of office. And we will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy,” Klobuchar said.

As Trump greeted other members of his family who were seated in the first row and he shook hands with Vance, guests cheered as he entered the room. On his way to his seat, Vance respectively shook President Joe Biden’s hand as well.

Vance took the oath of office first. After then, Trump will take his oath of office and give his inaugural address.

Vance wore a navy blue Italian suit that his longtime tailor in the Cincinnati suburbs had custom designed for his inauguration.

A Bible that once belonged to Vance’s great-grandmother was used as the official Bible that Vance chose to be sworn-in on. In Vance’s family, the Bible is very important. It was passed down to him by his grandmother, Bonnie Vance, whom he refers to as “Mamaw,” when he departed for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in South Carolina in 2003. Thomas Nelson and Sons produced the King James version of the Bible.

The address’s theme will be “restoring confidence” in America, according to an incoming White House official who spoke to the press.

During JD Vance’s swearing in, he solemnly swore to protect the Constitution, bearing true faith and allegiance to the country. Everyone clapped, cheered, while camera crews captured Vance and his wife smiling and thanking nearby officials for the opportunity. Usha, Vance’s wife, could also be seen holding their daughter.

Soon after, Trump’s swearing-in transpired. He similarly swore to defend the Constitution and the United States while raising his right hand. Trump shook Biden’s hand, alongside his daughters Tiffany, Ivanka, and son Barron. Melania slightly tipped her black, stylish hat and grabbed her husband’s hand while grinning.

The U.S. Marine Band then continued singing their melody and started marching towards the front.

Trump stood tall and stern, but at the same time, showed a slight expression of pride on his face. He nodded his head as the song came to a close.

The whole crowd erupted into an applause.

Trump took the stand, welcomed the former presidents and other attending Congressional members.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump declared.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

