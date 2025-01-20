Guests Arrive At U.S. Capitol For Inauguration

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory , Sophia Flores

8:23 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

Many high-profile guests have arrived to the Capitol building to attend the second inauguration of Donald Trump. The first was in 2017 before his first term.

On Monday, some the guests spotted in the audience included former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was spotted in the Rotunda. Additionally, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was previously ousted from his position On October 3rd, 2023, was also spotted shaking hands with members of Congress.

The CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, who is joining the board of Meta, made an appearance after spending time with Trump and Joe Rogan at the president-elect’s pre-inauguration festivities.

Tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg, Shou Chew and Elon Musk were notable members of attendance as well.

Shou Chew is the Singaporean CEO of TikTok. The TikTok app was recently banned before President Biden leaves office, but it is now back up and working for many American users after Trump “provided” assurance by reaching out to the company and letting them know that he would be signing an executive order on Monday after his inauguration — in order to delay a federal ban of the app.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok wrote. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

A little after 11 a.m. ET, the Trump children — Eric, Tiffany, Barron, Ivanka, and Don Jr. , were also spotted walking down the aisle to find their seats.

Beijing has taken the unusual step of sending a top official to attend the swearing-in event, even though Chinese leader Xi Jinping may not have personally accepted Trump’s invitation to attend his inauguration. After meeting with incoming U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Sunday, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the inauguration on Monday.

Argentinian President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with Trump after the November 5th election, traveled from Buenos Aires to the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago club on the weekend. He could be seen smiling, shaking hands, and conversing with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, who both attended the inauguration.

Around 800 guests are expected to be inside of the Capitol Rotunda when Trump is sworn in. Another 1,300 individuals will be in the Emancipation Hall, while 500 people will be in the theater at the Capitol Visitor’s Center.

On Monday morning, eager fans braved the cold to attend the historic event, and the queue to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration at Capital One Arena stretched four city blocks.



However, Democrat “anti-Trump” celebrities also took time out of their day to show up and protest his incoming term. Actress America Ferrera, singer Madonna, actress Ashley Judd, singers Cher, Katy Perry, comedian Amy Schumer, actresses Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, actor Michael Moore, actress Debra Messing, and more attended the protest.

Pope Francis offered President-elect Donald Trump “cordial greetings” and expressed his prayers.

“I ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples,” Pope Francis said in a message addressed to the president-elect. “On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America, I offer cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength, and protection in the exercise of your high duties,” his message read. “Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion.”

Additionally, Trump and Melania will officially move into the White House today.

“I already packed. I already selected the furniture that needs to go in. So it’s, it’s very different, a transition, this time, second time around,” Melania Trump told Fox News previously.

Before his term officially expires and President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office, President Biden posted his final “selfie” as Commander-in-chief.



Before Trump is sworn in as president of the United States on Monday afternoon, the Bidens are spending their last morning in the White House on Inauguration Day, sending farewell messages on social media to their supporters.

“One more selfie for the road. We love you, America,” Biden said in a post on X alongside a selfie with wife, Jill Biden.

