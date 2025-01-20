Biden Leaves The WH For The Final Time As President

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:46 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025
Joe Biden has left the White House for the last time as president.
On Monday morning, Biden and Donald Trump departed the White House together following their pre-inauguration tea.
The men, along with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), rode in the same limo to the U.S. Capitol building.
Klobuchar rode in the same limo as she is the chair of the Inaugural Committee.
